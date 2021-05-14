ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) Trading Down 1.2%

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPF) dropped 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.69 and last traded at $1.69. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

ITV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ITVPF)

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

