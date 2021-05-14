IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.93

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.93 and traded as low as $2.75. IZEA Worldwide shares last traded at $2.82, with a volume of 2,501,602 shares traded.

IZEA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $166.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.99.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 39.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 11,802.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 838,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 831,218 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 62.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 160,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, and to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

Recommended Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.