J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,206.52

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,206.52 ($15.76) and traded as high as GBX 1,353 ($17.68). J D Wetherspoon shares last traded at GBX 1,352 ($17.66), with a volume of 259,479 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JDW. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,650 ($21.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 970 ($12.67) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,336 ($17.45).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,363.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,206.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 460.74, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.52.

In other news, insider John Hutson sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,289 ($16.84), for a total transaction of £88,721.87 ($115,915.69).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

