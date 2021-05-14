J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.60

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $170.60 and last traded at $169.89, with a volume of 404 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.32.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 178.23 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $256.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.03 million. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.633 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a positive change from J & J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

