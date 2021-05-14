Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,451 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.41% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $47,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.1% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $157.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JKHY. Compass Point upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.78.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

