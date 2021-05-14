Jacobs Private Equity, Llc Sells 60,870 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 60,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $8,666,061.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,340,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,169,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jacobs Private Equity, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 31,763 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $4,605,952.63.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69.

On Monday, April 26th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 72,512 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,752,864.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 54,646 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $6,461,343.04.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 83,781 shares of XPO Logistics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.88, for a total transaction of $10,211,228.28.

Shares of XPO traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.05. The stock had a trading volume of 574,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,642. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $149.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.83. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XPO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $136.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

