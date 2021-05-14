Jan Robert Horsfall Sells 2,200 Shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Stock

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,440.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.69. 8,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,074. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $47.43 and a twelve month high of $70.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 8.05%. Research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 72.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.83.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

