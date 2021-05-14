Janet L. Miller Purchases 1,280 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Janet L. Miller acquired 1,280 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $24,934.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CLF stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.57. 930,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,781,189. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39 and a beta of 2.24.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The mining company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14). Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1014.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.53.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.5% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,391 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 82,385 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,404,757 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,250,000 after acquiring an additional 186,858 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 88,484 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 1,849.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

