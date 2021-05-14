Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF by 55.4% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000.

AIA stock opened at $86.44 on Friday. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.41.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

