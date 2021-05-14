Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLB opened at $31.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.45. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $32.87. The firm has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 40.15%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

