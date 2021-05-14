Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IR stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.99. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $52.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.56 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IR. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

