Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,907,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 311,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000,000 after purchasing an additional 65,792 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,468,000.

SLY stock opened at $94.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average of $85.71. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

