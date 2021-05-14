Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,061 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 93.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mcintyre sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.96, for a total value of $1,120,496.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,568 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,697. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $422.40 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.71 and a 12 month high of $447.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.93.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.