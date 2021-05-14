Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,897 shares of company stock worth $17,931,428. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $455.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $435.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.17. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.06 and a 52 week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.67%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.