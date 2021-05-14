Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,352 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth $105,923,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,550,000 after buying an additional 1,162,232 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Amdocs by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,247,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,385,000 after purchasing an additional 555,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 870,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,774,000 after purchasing an additional 378,808 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 3,265.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 335,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 325,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $54.68 and a 12 month high of $82.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

