Jarvis Network Price Reaches $0.16 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $4.64 million and $245,449.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000320 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jarvis Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00093083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 47.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00019844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $579.29 or 0.01161690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00067363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00115447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00063539 BTC.

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jarvis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.