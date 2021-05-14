Jarvis Network Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $4.60 million and approximately $270,306.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

