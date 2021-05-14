Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for StoneX Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will earn $1.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.77 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.83. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. StoneX Group has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $70.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,954,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xuong Nguyen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $845,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,060,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,923 shares of company stock worth $1,230,495 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.