Jefferies Financial Group Comments on L Brands, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share.

LB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

LB traded up $2.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.51. The company had a trading volume of 51,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,098,920. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.29, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $71.35.

In related news, Director Patricia S. Bellinger bought 3,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,906.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of L Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

