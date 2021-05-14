Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Allakos in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.82). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.27) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($5.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.49 EPS.

Get Allakos alerts:

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALLK. Bank of America initiated coverage on Allakos in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allakos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.67.

Allakos stock opened at $97.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.74 and a beta of 1.02. Allakos has a 52 week low of $62.21 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

In related news, major shareholder Peter A. Hudson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.75, for a total transaction of $274,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Adam Tomasi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.79, for a total transaction of $1,955,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,460 shares of company stock valued at $30,763,167. Corporate insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allakos by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,457,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $507,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allakos by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; and a Phase II/III study for the treatment of eosinophilic esophagitis.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.