Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Healthcare Trust of America in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HTA. Capital One Financial cut Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $27.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

