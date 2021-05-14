Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,414 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JEF. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In related news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $315,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

