Jetcoin (JET) Price Reaches $0.0836 on Major Exchanges

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Jetcoin has a total market capitalization of $816,499.53 and $2.32 million worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One Jetcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0836 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00092929 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $590.65 or 0.01169858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.19 or 0.00115251 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063347 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin (JET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 coins. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jetcoin is an ERC20 token. Its main focus is the world of sports and entertainment. “

Jetcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jetcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

