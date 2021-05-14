JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Acquired by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.23% of JFrog worth $9,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 75.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $20,106,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Goodwin Daniel L increased its position in JFrog by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

In other JFrog news, CRO Tali Notman sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total value of $1,152,725.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 367,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,213,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 316,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $21,018,250.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 633,366 shares of company stock valued at $42,043,581.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on JFrog from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JFrog from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $75.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of JFrog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.30.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.81. JFrog Ltd. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

