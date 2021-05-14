John F. Marcolini Sells 277 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $23,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of ITRI stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,366. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.
About Itron
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
