John F. Marcolini Sells 277 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP John F. Marcolini sold 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $23,517.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,235.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $88.92. The stock had a trading volume of 11,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,366. Itron, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.87 and a twelve month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.69.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. Itron had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its position in Itron by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 131,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 30,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 14,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Itron by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,583,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Itron by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

