John M. Fahey, Jr. Sells 1,500 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Stock

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.41, for a total transaction of $200,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John M. Fahey, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 18th, John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total transaction of $127,410.00.

Shares of Johnson Outdoors stock traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $137.02. 521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,236. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.88. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $154.18.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $206.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.85 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 532,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 13,290 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 474,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,749,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 183,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 146,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Johnson Outdoors by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,965,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

