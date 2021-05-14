John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $3.59. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

