John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on May 14th, 2021


John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDGJF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lowered shares of John Wood Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Wood Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $3.59. 655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF)

