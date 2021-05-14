Joint Ventures Price Reaches $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 47.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $78,760.86 and approximately $14,946.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

