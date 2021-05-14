Joseph W. Cavaliere Purchases 13,675 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.18. 6,236,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

