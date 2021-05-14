Joseph W. Cavaliere Purchases 13,675 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE HBI traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $19.18. 6,236,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,168,421. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.12. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03.
Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.11.
Hanesbrands Company Profile
Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.
