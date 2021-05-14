JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €107.00 Price Target for Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX)

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.42 ($122.84).

ETR:KBX opened at €103.40 ($121.65) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €104.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €106.81. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €78.53 ($92.39) and a twelve month high of €117.24 ($137.93).

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

