JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BKRIY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.19. 1,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,929. Bank of Ireland Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.41 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

