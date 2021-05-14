JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Morgan Stanley upgraded BT Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America upgraded BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, hitting $2.23. 49,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,828. BT Group has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

