JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets (LON:JARA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Ltd (LON:JARA) traded up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 89.20 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 89.20 ($1.17). 231,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 370,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

In other JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets news, insider John Scott acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £23,500 ($30,702.90).

