Judy R. Mcreynolds Sells 25,000 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,159. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,368,000 after buying an additional 183,386 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 527.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,520,000 after buying an additional 555,764 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at about $632,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 532,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 106.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,175,000 after buying an additional 257,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

ARCB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.46.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

