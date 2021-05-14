Juggernaut Hits Market Capitalization of $147.00 Million (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 23.7% lower against the dollar. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $147.00 million and $6.97 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for about $3.72 or 0.00007441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00093371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00020041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $607.13 or 0.01215912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00068598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00115627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00063366 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

