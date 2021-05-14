JustBet Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.43 Million (WINR)

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. JustBet has a total market cap of $4.69 million and $1.43 million worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One JustBet coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.36 or 0.00094817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.42 or 0.00609465 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.69 or 0.00239628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004805 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01172940 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $602.46 or 0.01206155 BTC.

JustBet Coin Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

