K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at TD Securities

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KBL. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut shares of K-Bro Linen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.38.

KBL traded down C$0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$44.41. 439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The firm has a market capitalization of C$474.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$24.00 and a one year high of C$47.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

