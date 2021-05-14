K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) PT Raised to C$46.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) had its target price hoisted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$46.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KBL. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Friday, March 19th. TD Securities increased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price target on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Thursday. Acumen Capital increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. K-Bro Linen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.13.

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded up C$0.09 on Friday, reaching C$45.00. 725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.73, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.22. The firm has a market cap of C$480.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26. K-Bro Linen has a 1-year low of C$24.00 and a 1-year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$50.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that K-Bro Linen will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

