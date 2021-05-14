Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Kahoot! AS (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.42 and last traded at $7.35. Approximately 20,061 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 77,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kahoot! AS in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.30.

Kahoot! AS operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

