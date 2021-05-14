Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Trading Down 3.4%

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $128.09 and last traded at $128.09. 107 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 121,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.64.

Several research firms recently commented on KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 171.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a current ratio of 7.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total transaction of $110,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.90, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,723 shares of company stock worth $2,469,985. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 312,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 169,517 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 46,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile (NASDAQ:KALU)

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.