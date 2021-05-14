Kansas City Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 12,776 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 620% compared to the average daily volume of 1,774 call options.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.07.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $3.95 on Friday, hitting $309.50. 132,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,028. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $128.80 and a 12-month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.