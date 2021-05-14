Kathleen M. Camilli Sells 179 Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total transaction of $38,320.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,988 shares in the company, valued at $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $223.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,281. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $145.96 and a 52-week high of $258.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $224.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. As a group, analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UniFirst by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 262,838 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in UniFirst by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 54,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in UniFirst by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 1st quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

