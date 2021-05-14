Kava Price Reaches $1.97 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last week, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a market capitalization of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava coin can now be purchased for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00071827 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.69 or 0.00329459 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00011579 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00030839 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011119 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003726 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

