Keep Network Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $268.44 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Keep Network has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00094276 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003439 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00019964 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $585.87 or 0.01180234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00067255 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.42 or 0.00115682 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00063614 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

Keep Network (KEEP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 502,743,804 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

