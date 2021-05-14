Keep Network Price Tops $0.57 on Exchanges (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $287.14 million and approximately $4.88 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.54 or 0.00090186 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00020191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.41 or 0.01087930 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00070577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.55 or 0.00113956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00063695 BTC.

Keep Network Coin Profile

KEEP is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 502,743,804 coins. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep Network’s official website is keep.network . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

