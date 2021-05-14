Keep Network Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Keep Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001131 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Keep Network has a total market cap of $287.14 million and $4.88 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It launched on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 502,743,804 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Keep Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

