Keep3rV1 (KP3R) 24 Hour Volume Hits $6.83 Million

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for approximately $315.87 or 0.00632739 BTC on major exchanges. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $63.17 million and approximately $6.83 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Keep3rV1 Profile

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep3rV1 is keep3r.network . The official message board for Keep3rV1 is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Keep3rV1 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

