Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $24.22. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.02, with a volume of 55 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

The firm has a market capitalization of $983.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.10.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

