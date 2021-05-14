Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Stake Lowered by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 73,335 shares during the period. Kemper accounts for 1.1% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Kemper in the first quarter worth $46,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, SVA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $78.03. 390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,667. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Kemper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.41 and a twelve month high of $85.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.49.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Kemper had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

