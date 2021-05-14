Kering SA (EPA:KER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Kering SA (EPA:KER) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €665.73 ($783.21).

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

KER opened at €696.00 ($818.82) on Friday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €632.50 and a 200 day moving average price of €583.30.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

